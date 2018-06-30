DIR EN GREY To Release New Album In September 2018; Wearing Human Skin European Tour Dates Announced

After almost four years since the release of their Arche album, Japan's avant-garde metal phenomenon Dir En Grey return on September 26th with a new album, The Insulated World. It will be available for pre-order at CD shops all around Japan (including online shops) starting from June 30th. Limited Deluxe Version and First Press Limited Version are printed in limited numbers. More details will be revealed soon.

Watch this page and the official Dir En Grey Facebook page here for updates.

In addition, Dir En Grey have announced a string of European tour dates for October 2018. They are available below.