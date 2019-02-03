DIRE PERIL Posts Guitar Playthrough For The Predator Inspired Track “Yautja (Hunter Culture)”

American sci-fi power metal duo Dire Peril featuring Jason Ashcraft (Helion Prime) and vocalist John Yelland (Judicator) have posted their new guitar playthrough for their track "Yautja (Hunter Culture)". The song is off their recently released debut album The Extraterrestrial Compendium via Divebomb Records. It was the last track written for their sci-fi inspired album but was made the opener for the release. The song is a 7-minute thrasher taking you on an up close and personal hunt with the Predator species from the classic ‘80s movie along with it being based on The Predator's expanded universe in other formats.

The Extraterrestrial Compendium consists of twelve full length tracks each inspired from a different science fiction movie. It features guest performances from Arjen Anthony Lucassen (Ayreon) and Brittney Slayes (Unleash The Archers).

The album was mixed by Carlos Alvarez at Dirty Viking Audio Productions and mastered by Brett Caldas-Lima at Tower Studio. Cover art for the album was done by Gwen Vibancos. Cover art for the single was done by Jill Colbert at Manfish Inc.

