DIRE PERIL Premiere “Queen Of The Galaxy” Video Featuring UNLEASH THE ARCHERS’ Brittney Slayes

American sci-fi power metal duo Dire Peril featuring Jason Ashcraft (Helion Prime) and vocalist John Yelland (Judicator) are premiering their latest lyric video "Queen Of The Galaxy" featuring Unleash The Archers vocalist Brittney Slayes whom reprise's her role as Barbarella for a re-recorded version of the track. The song is their second single off their upcoming album "The Extraterrestrial Compendium" due out November 9th, 2018 via Divebomb Records to follow their three previous EP releases Astronomical Minds (2013), Queen of The Galaxy (2014) and Through Time and Space (2015).

The band comments:

"Telling the story of Barbarella the Queen of the Galaxy, we are joined by the first guest musician on the album Brittney Slayes (Unleash The Archers). This is actually a re-recording of an older Dire Peril track and the lyrics were written by original vocalist Norman Skinner.

The album will consist of twelve full length tracks each inspired from a different science fiction movie. It will feature guest performances from Arjen Anthony Lucassen (Ayreon) and Brittney Slayes (Unleash The Archers).

The album was mixed by Carlos Alvarez at Dirty Viking Audio Productions and mastered by Brett Caldas-Lima at Tower Studio. Cover art for the album was done by Gwen Vibancos. Cover art for the single was done by Jill Colbert at Manfish Inc.

The single "Heart Of The Furyan" is based on the character Riddick from the The Chronicles Of Riddick series that started in 2000 with the film Pitch Black.

Ashcraft comments, “I have been biting my tongue, mostly, for about three years now that we got Arjen to perform on one of our tracks. Those who know me understand that this is a dream come true for me. Arjen is a huge inspiration to myself and my music, and to have had the honor to work with him is something that will be a main highlight throughout my career. He is very humble and great to work with. I hope everyone is as pleased with the outcome as I am.”

Each of The Extraterrestrial Compendium’s 12 tracks is based on a sci-fi film. “I always loved the idea behind Iced Earth’s Horror Show - making each song based on a famous monster film. If it isn’t obvious from the music, I’m somewhat of an Iced Earth fan,” states Jason, “so when coming up with ideas for this debut, I thought it would be cool to take a similar direction, but with something that I’m passionate about. As you can see by the final result, we get an album based on some of my all-time favorite sci-fi films. It was certainly hard to choose, as I could probably make Dire Peril’s entire career on favorite films alone.”

Together, the duo - through many obstacles - is prepared to present The Extraterrestrial Compendium to the world, as well as the friends and fans who have waited so patiently.

Yelland notes, “Working on this album was a joy. I had always admired Jason’s material, so the opportunity to collaborate with him was irresistible. I am so proud of what we have accomplished, and can’t wait to share this - and more - with the world...”

Stay tuned for further announcements from the band which will include pre-orders of the album.

The Extraterretrial Compendium tracklisting:

"Yautja (Hunter Culture)"

"Planet Preservation"

"Enemy Mine"

"The Visitor"

"Total Recall"

"Queen Of The Galaxy" +

"Roughnecks"

"Blood In The Ice"

"Heart Of The Furyan"

"Altair IV: The Forbidden Planet"

"Always Right Here"

"Journey Beyond The Stars" ++

+ Features Brittney Slayes

++ Features Arjen Anthony Lucassen

"Queen Of The Galaxy":

"Heart Of The Furyan":