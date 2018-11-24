DIRE PERIL Premiers “Always Right Here” Music Video

American sci-fi power metal duo Dire Peril, featuring Jason Ashcraft (Helion Prime) and vocalist John Yelland (Judicator), are premiering their new music video, "Always Right Here". The video captures the band in studio recording one of their lighter tracks off their recently released debut album, The Extraterrestrial Compendium.

“We are pleased to release our video for one of the slower tracks of the album. This video, though not as intense as 'Blood In The Ice', was a lot of fun to do. We wanted to keep this one simple and give a more in the studio feel. We captured that really well I think.” says Ashcraft.

The Extraterrestrial Compendium consists of twelve full length tracks each inspired from a different science fiction movie. It features guest performances from Arjen Anthony Lucassen (Ayreon) and Brittney Slayes (Unleash The Archers).

The album was mixed by Carlos Alvarez at Dirty Viking Audio Productions and mastered by Brett Caldas-Lima at Tower Studio. Cover art for the album was done by Gwen Vibancos. Cover art for the single was done by Jill Colbert at Manfish Inc.

The Extraterretrial Compendium tracklisting:

"Yautja (Hunter Culture)"

"Planet Preservation"

"Enemy Mine"

"The Visitor"

"Total Recall"

"Queen Of The Galaxy" +

"Roughnecks"

"Blood In The Ice"

"Heart Of The Furyan"

"Altair IV: The Forbidden Planet"

"Always Right Here"

"Journey Beyond The Stars" ++

+ Features Brittney Slayes

++ Features Arjen Anthony Lucassen

"Queen Of The Galaxy":

"Heart Of The Furyan":