Director JONAS ÅKERLUND, Actors RORY CULKIN & EMORY COHEN Discuss MAYHEM Biopic Lords Of Chaos; Video

A teenager's quest to launch Norwegian black metal in Oslo in the 1980s results in a very violent outcome. Lords Of Chaos tells the true story of True Norwegian Black Metal and its most notorious practitioners - a group of young men with a flair for publicity, church-burning and murder: Mayhem.

Director Jonas Åkerlund, and actors Rory Culkin and Emory Cohen stopped by BUILD to discuss the film. Watch the video below:

An official video trailer for Lords Of Chaos can be found below. The film, released by Gunpowder and Sky, is co-produced by VICE Studios, 20th Century Fox, Scott Free Productions and Insurgent Media. In theatres now, the film will be available on demand on February 22nd.

Drawing from personal experience - Åkerlund was for a drummer for the Swedish extreme metal band Bathory for a short time in the early 80s - his adaptation of Michael Moynihan and Didrik Søderlind's book Lords Of Chaos details of the group's rise and fall via Mayhem's co-founder/guitarist Øystein Aarseth, aka Euronymous (Rory Culkin) and his relationship with two volatile collaborators: Per Yngve Ohlin aka Pelle aka Dead (Jack Kilmer), the band's ultra-melancholic first singer who killed cats and then himself; and Varg Vikernes, aka the Count (Emory Cohen), a fellow outcast and Aarseth's eventual murderer.

Visit the official Lords Of Chaos website here.