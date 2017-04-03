DIRGE WITHIN Is Back, THE BLOODLINE Project Retiring To The Shadows; Video

They say that time can heal many wounds, and for Dirge Within the past five years have proven that true. People grow, and people change, and for this band of brothers from the American Midwest, a half-decade apart has come to an end with an unexpected reunion and the prospect of unfinished business ready to be addressed. Dirge Within is back!

“After five years of not speaking, Shaun and I decided it might be cool to meet up and talk - just to make sure we could be in the same room without throwing punches!,” said vocalist Jeremy “Jerms” Genske. “We had a couple drinks, talked about old tours, and hashed out our previous issues. I acknowledged my role in the split from Dirge Within, as did he. Eventually, the idea came up about a revival of DW, even if it was just to jam the old tunes for fun. We all met up at the rehearsal studio in Chicago a few weeks later, and once we started playing, it almost seemed like there was never a break. Almost. Some spots sounded even better than the first time around, while others needed some polish. What was certain is that there was definitely a buzz in the room. A full blown rebirth? Only time will tell how far we’ll go, but Goddamn, it feels good to play the tunes again!”

“Yes it's true - Jerms and the guys are all back in the saddle! Chuck, Frankie, Mike and I are throwing it down hard as nails, and Jerms sounds fantastic!,” added founding guitarist Shaun Glass. “After just a few jams of our previously material, everything has been slamming. Strangely enough, it feels like we’ve never stopped. The past has been put behind us, and we’re hopeful for the future. Stand by, as we’re looking to level some stages very soon!”

Prior to the hiatus, Dirge Within’s recorded works included Force Fed Lies (eOne), the Absolution EP (BTR) and There Will Be Blood (Rocket Science Ventures). All three releases are available to stream on Spotify, or to purchase at major retailers such as iTunes and Amazon. Live activities included tours and one-offs with the likes of Trivium, Fear Factory, Devildriver, Dope, Kittie, Whitechapel, Static-X, Gwar, Product of Hate, All That Remains and more.

In the time since, members of Dirge Within performed alongside vocalist Travis Neal as The Bloodline, releasing one album, We Are One via Another Century/Century Media. That project is now retiring to the shadows as Dirge Within readies for the next chapter. As time has proven, doors can open, close and reopen once more.

Look for more news from Dirge Within to come in the near future.

Dirge Within is:

Jeremy “Jerms” Genske - Vocals

Shaun Glass - Guitar

Frankie Harchut - Drums

Mike Sylvester - Bass

Chuck Wepfer - Lead Guitar

