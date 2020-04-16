DIRKSCHNEIDER Performs ACCEPT Classics At Wacken Open Air 2018; Pro-Shot Video

Former Accept singer Udo Dirkschneider performed at the 2018 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival with his solo band, Dirkschneider. Watch pro-shoot footage from the show, below:

At the end of 2019, Helloween announced the first run of dates for their upcoming United Alive World Tour Part II, slated for late 2020. Word has come down that Dirkschneider will be on board as support for the first leg of the European tour. Dates are below:

September

26 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Ice Stadium

27 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

30 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

October

2 - Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

4 - Manchester - Academy

5 - London - Brixton Academy

7 - Paris - L'Olympia

8 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

9 - Lyon - Le Transbordeur

11 - Madrid - WiZink Center

12 - Barcelona - Sant Jordi Club

15 - Prague - TBA

16 - Bochum - RuhrCongress

17 - Hamburg - Sporthalle

19 - Budapest - Papp László Sportaréna

20 - Katowice - Międzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe

23 - Moscow - Adrenaline Stadium

25 - St. Petersburg - A2 Green Concert

27 - Tallinn - Noblessneri valukoda

29 - Helsinki - Black Box

31 - Gothenburg - Partille Arena