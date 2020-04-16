DIRKSCHNEIDER Performs ACCEPT Classics At Wacken Open Air 2018; Pro-Shot Video
April 16, 2020, 41 minutes ago
Former Accept singer Udo Dirkschneider performed at the 2018 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival with his solo band, Dirkschneider. Watch pro-shoot footage from the show, below:
At the end of 2019, Helloween announced the first run of dates for their upcoming United Alive World Tour Part II, slated for late 2020. Word has come down that Dirkschneider will be on board as support for the first leg of the European tour. Dates are below:
September
26 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Ice Stadium
27 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
30 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District
October
2 - Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
4 - Manchester - Academy
5 - London - Brixton Academy
7 - Paris - L'Olympia
8 - Luxembourg - Rockhal
9 - Lyon - Le Transbordeur
11 - Madrid - WiZink Center
12 - Barcelona - Sant Jordi Club
15 - Prague - TBA
16 - Bochum - RuhrCongress
17 - Hamburg - Sporthalle
19 - Budapest - Papp László Sportaréna
20 - Katowice - Międzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe
23 - Moscow - Adrenaline Stadium
25 - St. Petersburg - A2 Green Concert
27 - Tallinn - Noblessneri valukoda
29 - Helsinki - Black Box
31 - Gothenburg - Partille Arena