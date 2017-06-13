DIRKSCHNEIDER To Release New Live DVD / 2CD Set In August

Dirkschneider, featuring frontman Udo Dirkschneider (ex-Accept), will release Live - Back To The Roots - Accepted! on August 4th in Europe and August 18th in North America via AFM. The release will be issued on DVD/2CD, BluRay/2CD and Triple Vinyl in two different colours.

After putting out the live double CD last year, fans were asking for a visual output, so finally, in December 2016, the show in Brno, Czech Republic was recorded for that purpose. Besides many classics from Udo Dirkscheider's Accept era, there's a cover version of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" as bonus track on the CD and vinyl.

More details to follow.

Dirkschneider will bring their Back To The Roots Part II tour to North America in 2018. Dates launch on February 23rd at The Gramercy Theatre in New York, NY.

Says the band: “We are more than proud to announce our second tour part for the US and Canada in 2018. Check out the dates and get your tickets now!”

Tour dates:

February

23 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

24 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

25 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus

27 - Quebec City, QC - LeCercle

28 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

March

2 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

3 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

6 - Westland , MI - Token Lounge

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

9 - Milwaukee, WI - Route 20

10 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

11 - LaCrosse, WI - Cavalier Theater

12 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

13 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

15 - Calgary , AB - Marquee

16 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

22 - West Hollywood , CA - Whisky A Go Go

23 - San Diego,CA - Brick By Brick

24 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

26 - Dallas, TX - Trees

27 - San Antonio , TX - Vibes Event Center

28 - Houston , TX - Scout Bar

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Mavericks

31 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Kelsey Theater

April

1 - Tampa , FL - Orpheum

2 - Raleigh, NC - Cats Cradle

3 - Louisville , KY - Trixie's

5 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

6 - Asbury Park NJ - Stone Pony

7 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero