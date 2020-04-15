DIRTY HONEY And Harley-Davidson Livestream Now Available

Last week, Harley-Davidson hosted a 30-minute, rock 'n' roll electric performance, shot live at Dirty Honey's Los Angeles home studio and streamed on Harley-Davidson's Facebook. The band - Marc LaBelle/vocals, John Notto/guitar, Justin Smolian/bass, and Corey Coverdale/drums - performed songs from their self-titled EP, and well as the brand new "The Wire." LaBelle ended the session with the band's special COVID-19 message to fans: "Keep your hands clean and your mind dirty."

When COVID-19 disrupted Dirty Honey's plans to return to Australia to record new music with legendary producer Nick DiDia, frontman Marc LaBelle concocted an idea to make use of the unexpected downtime: Suitcase Sessions.

"I've always wanted to shoot videos out in nature, in non-traditional locations, and have a high-quality recording rig that was small enough to fit in a suitcase," LaBelle explained.

The band debuts their first session today: a stripped-down version of "Heartbreaker" in front of a stunning stretch of mountains in Lone Pine, CA, a location synonymous as the backdrop for the most celebrated Westerns filmed since the 1920s. Check out the video, directed by "Rolling 7s" director Scott Fleishman, below.

"I've taken my motorcycle up to Lone Pine for a couple of years now, so I know the area really well," LaBelle explained. "'Heartbreaker' was written on an acoustic guitar, so there was something special about performing it acoustically with those snow-covered Sierra Nevada peaks in the distance."