DIRTY HONEY Announce 2020 US Tour Dates

Having commanded the #1 spot at Rock Radio with its debut single, "When I'm Gone", and its sophomore track "Rolling 7s" already a Top 30 track at Active Rock Radio, Dirty Honey announces the first leg of its 2020 Rolling 7s US tour.

The 25-date, coast-to-coast trek kicks off January 17 in Austin, TX at The Parish and wraps up six weeks later in Los Angeles at the El Rey Theatre on February 28. UK rock outfit The Amazons will open on all dates.

VIP packages go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, November 20 at 10 AM (local); tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, November 22 at 10 AM (local); head here for all VIP, pre-sale and additional ticketing information.

Tour dates:

January

17 - The Parish - Austin, TX

18 - The Blue Light - Dallas, TX

19 - The Studio at Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

21 - The Parish at House of Blues - New Orleans, LA

22 - Club LA - Destin, FL

24 - Dixie Roadhouse - Ft. Myers, FL

25 - Jack Rabbits - Jacksonville, FL

27 - Sidetracks - Huntsville, AL

28 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

29 - Capone's - Johnson City, TN

31 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

February

1 - Stage On Herr at HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

5 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

7 - The Stache - Grand Rapids, MI

8 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

10 - The Shelter - Detroit, MI

11 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

12 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

14 - Old Rock House - St. Louis, MO

15 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

17 - Bluebird Theatre - Denver, CO

21 - Nuemos - Seattle, WA

22 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

25 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

28 - El Rey - Los Angeles, CA