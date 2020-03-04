DIRTY HONEY Announce First-Ever International Tour Dates

With a #1 debut single, a new track currently a top ten hit at rock radio in the United States and Canada, nearly 19-million total streams, and a just-completed, six-week SRO tour of the US, Dirty Honey, one of the hottest, new rock bands on the scene today, will head to the UK and Europe for its first-ever international concert tour. The three-week trek kicks off June 5 and will combine appearances at legendary European rock festivals including Germany's Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring, support dates with Alter Bridge and with Bush, and a handful of headline club shows. With more dates to be announced, the confirmed itinerary is below. For complete details regarding on-sale dates, ticket purchasing, and VIP packages, log on to dirtyhoney.com.

"We are all so excited about this tour," said Dirty Honey's frontman Marc LaBelle. "We've heard from so many musicians that fans in the UK, Europe and Australia have such a thirst for rock'n'roll, like nowhere else in the world, that they're just the greatest audiences, and we can't wait to experience that for ourselves. We are all looking forward to playing shows in these cities that have so much rock'n'roll history."

Before Dirty Honey heads off to the UK and Europe, the band is set to meet up with producer Nick DiDia (Rage Against The Machine, Pearl Jam, Dirty Honey's debut EP) at his Byron Bay studio in Australia to record new music for release later this year. While in Australia, the band will make its "down under debut" performing at the Byron Bay Bluesfest. Also on the band's Spring itinerary are North American headline shows, several rock radio station-sponsored concerts, appearances at major music festivals including Sonic Temple, Rocklahoma, and the Beale Street Music Festival.

Confirmed dates for Dirty Honey, including the band's European tour, are as follows:

April

11 - Byron Bay Bluesfest - Byron Bay, Australia **

12 - Byron Bay Bluesfest - Byron Bay, Australia **

17 - WXTB 98 RockFest, Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL*

18 - WJRR Earth Day B'Day, Central Florida Fairgrounds - Orlando, FL*

21 - The Masquerade/Purgatory - Atlanta, GA +

24 - WDHA Rocks the Rock, Prudential Center - Newark, NJ *

25 - WAAF Big Gig, DCU Center - Worcester, MA *

27 - Les Foufournes Elecriques - Montreal, QC +

28 - Lee's Place - Toronto, ON +

29 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY +

May

1 - FM 99/Lunatic Luau, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre - Virginia Beach, VA *

3 - Beale Street Music Festival - Memphis, TN **

15 - Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH **

16 - MMR*Q @BB&T - Camden, NJ *

19 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA +

21 - 1194 Lounge - Memphis, TN +

22 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK **

24 - KEGL-FM BFD, Dos Equis Pavillion - Dallas, TX *

June

5 - Rock Im Park - Nuremberg, Germany **

6 - Rock Am Ring - Nurburgring, Germany **

8 - Alter Sclachthof - Dresden, Germany ^

9 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland #

10 - Ledarny - Prague, Czech Republic ^

11 - Nova Rock - Nickelsdorf, Austria **

15 - O13 - Tilburg, Netherlands #

16 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium #

17 - LuxExpo - Luxembourg, Luxembourg ^

19 - Kranhalle - Munich, Germany +

20 - Santeria - Milan, Italy +

22 - 27 Summernights - Pratteln, Switzerland ^

23 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany ^

26 - Harry B James (Crazy Nights) - Stockholm, Sweden +

27 - Ekebergsletta (Tons Of Rock) - Oslo, Norway **

28 - Vega Main Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark ^

* Radio show

** Festival date

^ Alter Bridge support

# Bush support

+ Headline

(Photo - NYLA Projects)