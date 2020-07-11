DIRTY HONEY Announce Lockdown Live At The Viper Room Global Stream

Iconic Los Angeles rock radio station KLOS-FM, and legendary Sunset Blvd. nightclub The Viper Room will join forces with L.A.'s hottest new rock band Dirty Honey for Lockdown Live at The Viper Room, a global pay-per-view concert event set for Friday, July 24 starting at 7:30PM (PDT). Tickets are priced at $9.55; log on to dirtyhoney.veeps.com for purchasing info.

This event will mark Dirty Honey's first-ever performance at The Viper Room, an intimate venue that has presented shows by Johnny Cash, Bruce Springsteen, Courtney Love and Hole, Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Black Crowes. Said Dirty Honey's vocalist Marc LaBelle, "Over the past year, we've played a lot of smaller clubs while coming up, all of them affected by Coronavirus, so we're really happy to have this opportunity to play at the Viper Room."

Said Keith Cunningham, Program Director, KLOS-FM, "Dirty Honey has risen from the streets of Los Angeles to having two #1 rock radio records. At a time when fans need real musical experiences more than ever, KLOS encourages our Rock Radio brethren across the country and around the globe to get the word out and support the first ever streaming event from the legendary Viper Room on the Sunset Strip, Lockdown Live, featuring Dirty Honey."

Dirty Honey's set list is expected to draw from the band's self-titled, self-released debut EP, including their first two smash hit tracks, "Rolling 7s" and "When I'm Gone". The band - LaBelle, guitarist John Notto, bassist Justin Smolian, and drummer Corey Coverstone - will also perform some brand new songs that they plan to record for their next release.

"This is our first time hosting a livestream from The Viper Room," said the club's General Manager Tommy Black, "and pairing with Dirty Honey and KLOS is a perfect situation."

(Photo - NYLA Projects)