DIRTY HONEY Announce New Live Dates; Debut EP To Be Issued On Vinyl With New Song "Break You"

Armed with "When I'm Gone," the #3 track at rock radio, the white-hot Los Angeles-based rock band, Dirty Honey, announces its first headline tour. The tour will kick off in Phoenix, AZ on Monday November 4, and take the band to nine western US towns, wrapping up on November 22 at the historic Troubadour in Los Angeles.

This headline run will be immediately preceded with Dirty Honey as main support for the two final dates of Guns N' Roses' Not In This Lifetime Tour, Friday/Saturday, November 1 and 2 at Colosseum At Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. All dates are below; tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Dirty Honey's five song, self-titled, self-released, digital-only EP has already racked up nearly 5 million streams; tomorrow, September 19, the five tracks will be available on vinyl for the first time, plus one brand new song, "Break You". The track was produced by Nick DiDia (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Rage Against The Machine) and recorded at his studio in Byron Bay, Australia.

The Dirty Honey vinyl EP will be available at all of the band's upcoming tour dates, and online at https://www.dirtyhoney.com

As the only new, unsigned artist to debut in Rock Radio's Top 5 in 2019, it's already been a wild ride for Marc Labelle/vocals, John Notto/guitar, Justin Smolian/bass, and Corey Coverstone/drums. With their fresh take on southern blues, balls-out rock'n'roll and big choruses, Dirty Honey delivers dynamic live sets night after night, already earning the praise of tour mates The Who, Slash, and Guns N' Roses.

Prior to the dates with Guns N' Roses and the band's headline tour, Dirty Honey will hit the road with Alter Bridge, also making stops at the Louder Than Life and Exit 111 festivals. All dates are below.

September

19 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC (Alter Bridge/10 Years)

21 - House of Blues - N. Myrtle Beach, SC (Alter Bridge/10 Years)

22 - MECU Pavilion - Baltimore, MD (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

24 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

25 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

27 - Express Live! - Columbus, OH (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY (GN'R, Ice Cube)

30 - Rebel - Toronto, ON (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

October

1 - MTelus - Montreal, QC (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

3 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

5 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

6 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

8 - Myth Live - St. Paul, MN (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

10 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

11 - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland - Kansas City, MO (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

13 - Exit 111 - Manchester, TN (Ministry)

14 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

16 - Saenger Theatre - Mobile, AL (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

17 - Avondale Brewing Co. - Birmingham, AL (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

19 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

20 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

22 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

24 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

25 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

November

1 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV (Guns N' Roses)

2 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV (Guns N' Roses)

4 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ ^

5 - Sister Bar - Albuquerque, NM ^

7 - Jake's Backroom - Lubbock, TX ^

9 - Lost Lake - Denver, CO ^

12 - The Saint - Reno, NV ^

13 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA ^

14 - Strummers - Fresno, CA ^

16 - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues - San Diego, CA ^

22 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA ^

^ - Headline dates

(Photo - Mike Savoia)