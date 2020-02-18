DIRTY HONEY Announce New Tour Dates; Band To Begin Recording New Music

Dirty Honey have announced a series of new dates added to its Rolling 7's 2020 US Tour, as well as its first-ever concerts to be played in Australia and Japan. The itinerary includes headline shows, appearances at major music festivals including Sonic Temple, Rocklahoma, Download Festival in Tokyo, and the Beale Street Music Festival, as well as several major rock radio station-sponsored festivals.

Also, Dirty Honey will head to Byron Bay, Australia in early spring to record new music with producer Nick DiDia (Rage Against The Machine, Pearl Jam) who produced the band's self-titled EP.

This announcement is made as the band's second single, "Rolling 7's", blasts into the Top 10 at Active Rock Radio at #9, following in the footsteps of Dirty Honey's debut single, "When I'm Gone," that made record business history last fall when it went to #1 on Billboard's

Mainstream Rock Chart, the first time in the chart's 40-year history that an unsigned band's single went to the top of that chart.

Dirty Honey has played to SRO crowds on all Rolling 7's headline dates, and the band's upcoming, confirmed 2020 itinerary is listed below. Rolling 7's Tour VIP packages and ticket pre-sales begin this Thursday, February 20 at 10 AM, local, and the public on-sale starts Friday, February 21 at 10 AM, local. Log on to dirtyhoney.com for all ticketing and VIP packages details.

Tour dates:

February

21 - Nuemos - Seattle, WA

22 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

25 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

28 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

March

29 - Download Festival - Tokyo, Japan*

April

11 - Byron Bay Bluesfest - Byron Bay, Australia*

12 - Byron Bay Bluesfest - Byron Bay, Australia*

17 - WXTB 98 RockFest, Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL*

18 - WJRR Earth Day B'Day, Central Florida Fairgrounds - Orlando, FL*

21 - The Masquerade/Purgatory - Atlanta, GA*

24 - WDHA Rocks the Rock, Prudential Center - Newark, NJ*

25 - WAAF Big Gig, DCU Center - Worcester, MA*

27 - Les Foufournes Elecriques - Montreal, QC*

28 - Lee's Place - Toronto, ON*

29 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY*

May

1 - FM 99/Lunatic Luau, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre - Virginia Beach, VA

3 - Beale Street Music Festival - Memphis, TN*

15 - Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH

16 - MMR*Q @BB&T - Camden, NJ

19 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA*

21 - 1194 Lounge - Memphis, TN

22 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

24 - KEGL-FM BFD, Dos Equis Pavillion - Dallas, TX

* added dates