DIRTY HONEY Becomes 2019's First New Band To Crack Rock Radio Top 10; New Tour Dates Announced

White-hot rock band, Dirty Honey, has already opened for The Who and Slash, was chosen as iHeart Radio's "On The Verge" Rock artist, has its music video in rotation at MTV, and this week becomes this year's first new band to have its debut single crack the Active Rock Radio Top 10, with "When I'm Gone" claiming the #9 spot. The blossoming career of the Los Angeles-based rockers is off to a blazing start.

Today, the band announces new dates on its Summer North American tour that will include support slots with Guns N' Roses, Alter Bridge and Skillet, a handful of headline shows, and appearances on some of the late summer's biggest music festivals. All upcoming dates are listed below, and tickets are available now; log on to dirtyhoney.com/the-band for all ticketing information.

Dirty Honey's North American tour is in support of the band's self-titled debut EP, recorded in Australia last Fall by producer Nick DiDia (Pearl Jam, Rage Against The Machine). In addition to the aforementioned opening slots, the band - Marc LaBelle/vocals, John Notto/guitars, Justin Smolian/bass, and drummer Corey Coverstone - has already made its mark this year at Welcome to Rockville, Rocklahoma, Heavy MTL, Epicenter, and Sonic Temple.

Tour dates:

August

6 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (Slash)

7 - Songbirds South - Chattanooga, TN (headline)

9 - KQRA Wienerfest @ Mother's Brewing Company - Springfield, MO

September

19 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC (Alter Bridge/10 Years)

21 - House of Blues - N. Myrtle Beach, SC (Alter Bridge/10 Years)

22 - MECU Pavilion - Baltimore, MD (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

24 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

25 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

27 - Express Live! - Columbus, OH (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY (GN'R, Ice Cube)

30 - Rebel - Toronto, ON (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

October

1 - MTelus - Montreal, QC (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

3 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

5 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

6 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

8 - Myth Live - St. Paul, MN (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

10 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

11 - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland - Kansas City, MO (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

13 - Exit 111 - Manchester, TN (Ministry)

14 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

16 - Saenger Theatre - Mobile, AL (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

17 - Avondale Brewing Co. - Birmingham, AL (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

19 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

20 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

22 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

24 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

25 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

(Photo - Mike Savoia)