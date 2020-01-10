DIRTY HONEY Performs "Rolling 7s" Live At The Troubadour; Official Video

Dirty Honey have released the official live video below, featuring the band's performance of "Rolling 7s", live at The Troubadour in Los Angeles.

The band's 25-date, coast-to-coast trek kicks off January 17 in Austin, TX at The Parish and wraps up six weeks later in Los Angeles at the El Rey Theatre on February 28. UK rock outfit The Amazons will open on all dates.

Head here for ticketing information.

Tour dates:

January

17 - The Parish - Austin, TX

18 - The Blue Light - Dallas, TX

19 - The Studio at Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

21 - The Parish at House of Blues - New Orleans, LA

22 - Club LA - Destin, FL

24 - Dixie Roadhouse - Ft. Myers, FL

25 - Jack Rabbits - Jacksonville, FL

27 - Sidetracks - Huntsville, AL

28 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

29 - Capone's - Johnson City, TN

31 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

February

1 - Stage On Herr at HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

5 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

7 - The Stache - Grand Rapids, MI

8 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

10 - The Shelter - Detroit, MI

11 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

12 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

14 - Old Rock House - St. Louis, MO

15 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

17 - Bluebird Theatre - Denver, CO

21 - Nuemos - Seattle, WA

22 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

25 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

28 - El Rey - Los Angeles, CA