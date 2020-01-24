DIRTY HONEY Release Music Video For Amazon Original Cover Of AEROSMITH's "Last Child"

Last December, Dirty Honey, one of rock's hottest new bands, aligned with Amazon Music to record a cover of Aerosmith's "Last Child" exclusively for the "Amazon Original" series. The track was recorded at the historic RCA Studio B in Nashville and produced by six-time Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile).

Today, Amazon Music makes available the full music video of the band in-studio recording the song. Watch below:

Below, fans can check out the in-studio, behind-the-scenes video footage of the recording, as well as singer Marc LaBelle discussing the track, Dirty Honey's connection to Aerosmith, and working with Cobb.

Said Labelle, "Aerosmith has been a huge influence on our band, and 'Last Child' is a staple in our live set, so to be tipping our hat to the band is really special. Plus, we're all big fans of the way Dave makes records. He does it live, he tracks live, he does minimal overdubs, and we love that. Our goal has always been to make music that has soul, that has a live feel, and has a performance element to it instead of perfectly in-tune vocals and perfectly played guitar solos. That's our philosophy for everything we do, we're trying to capture performance, not perfection."

Dirty Honey tour dates are listed below. Head here for ticketing information.

Tour dates:

January

24 - Dixie Roadhouse - Ft. Myers, FL

25 - Jack Rabbits - Jacksonville, FL

27 - Sidetracks - Huntsville, AL

28 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

29 - Capone's - Johnson City, TN

31 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

February

1 - Stage On Herr at HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

5 - Knitting Factory - Brooklyn, NY

7 - The Stache - Grand Rapids, MI

8 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

10 - The Shelter - Detroit, MI

11 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

12 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

14 - Old Rock House - St. Louis, MO

15 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

17 - Bluebird Theatre - Denver, CO

21 - Nuemos - Seattle, WA

22 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

25 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

28 - El Rey - Los Angeles, CA