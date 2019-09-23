DIRTY HONEY Release "Rolling 7s" Single And Music Video; Debut Single "When I'm Gone" Lands At #1 On Rock Radio Chart

Dirty Honey proved today that you don't need a record deal to fly to #1 on the Rock Radio Charts. In less than six months, they are 2019's only new, independent artist to climb the charts all the way to #1 with their debut single, "When I'm Gone", all the while racking up five-million+ streams for their self-titled EP and touring alongside rock royalty like The Who, Slash and Guns N' Roses.

The band - Marc Labelle/vocals, John Notto/guitars, Justin Smolian/bass and Corey Coverstone/drums - has been winning fans over with their high-energy, attitude heavy rock'n'roll show, making stops at major music festivals like Welcome To Rockville, Heavy MTL, Rocklahoma, and Sonic Temple. They are currently traveling cross-country with Alter Bridge and Skillet and will join Guns N' Roses for two dates in Las Vegas before embarking on their first headline tour. All dates are below.

With "When I'm Gone" now at #1, Dirty Honey celebrates with the launch of their latest single and music video, "Rolling 7s", produced and directed by Scott Fleishman for APLUSFILMZ.

Said Fleishman, "The concept for 'Rolling 7s' was to capture the raw energy of a Dirty Honey show while following a series of characters in the crowd, all in a cinematic one-take inside a dive bar somewhere in the California desert. The single-take places the emphasis on the band's performance, while interactions play out around them, building up to chaos on the dance floor as the song reaches its climax."

Tour dates:

September

24 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

25 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

27 - Express Live! - Columbus, OH (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY (GN'R, Ice Cube)

30 - Rebel - Toronto, ON (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

October

1 - MTelus - Montreal, QC (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

3 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

5 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

6 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

8 - Myth Live - St. Paul, MN (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

10 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

11 - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland - Kansas City, MO (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

13 - Exit 111 - Manchester, TN (Ministry)

14 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

16 - Saenger Theatre - Mobile, AL (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

17 - Avondale Brewing Co. - Birmingham, AL (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

19 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

20 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

22 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL (Alter Bridge/Skillet)

24 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

25 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL (Skillet/Alter Bridge)

November

1 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV (Guns N' Roses)

2 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV (Guns N' Roses)

4 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ ^

5 - Sister Bar - Albuquerque, NM ^

7 - Jake's Backroom - Lubbock, TX ^

9 - Lost Lake - Denver, CO ^

12 - The Saint - Reno, NV ^

13 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA ^

14 - Strummers - Fresno, CA ^

16 - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues - San Diego, CA ^

22 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA ^

^ - Headline dates

(Photo - Mike Savoia)