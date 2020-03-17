DIRTY HONEY Says To Quarantine And Chill – “Keep Your Hands Clean And Your Minds Dirty”

Dirty Honey had been scheduled to fly to Australia today to record new music and make its down-under debut at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in April. The guys did not make the trip, but are currently hunkered down in their respective L.A.-area homes, staying safe and healthy.

On Instagram, the band shares with fans what they're doing while in COVID-19 self-isolation. As the guys say, "keep your hands clean and your minds dirty."

Confirmed dates for Dirty Honey, including the band's European tour, are as follows:

April

17 - WXTB 98 RockFest, Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL*

18 - WJRR Earth Day B'Day, Central Florida Fairgrounds - Orlando, FL*

21 - The Masquerade/Purgatory - Atlanta, GA +

24 - WDHA Rocks the Rock, Prudential Center - Newark, NJ *

25 - WAAF Big Gig, DCU Center - Worcester, MA *

27 - Les Foufournes Elecriques - Montreal, QC +

28 - Lee's Place - Toronto, ON +

29 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY +

May

1 - FM 99/Lunatic Luau, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre - Virginia Beach, VA *

3 - Beale Street Music Festival - Memphis, TN **

15 - Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH **

16 - MMR*Q @BB&T - Camden, NJ *

19 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA +

21 - 1194 Lounge - Memphis, TN +

22 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK **

24 - KEGL-FM BFD, Dos Equis Pavillion - Dallas, TX *

June

5 - Rock Im Park - Nuremberg, Germany **

6 - Rock Am Ring - Nurburgring, Germany **

8 - Alter Sclachthof - Dresden, Germany ^

9 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland #

10 - Ledarny - Prague, Czech Republic ^

11 - Nova Rock - Nickelsdorf, Austria **

15 - O13 - Tilburg, Netherlands #

16 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium #

17 - LuxExpo - Luxembourg, Luxembourg ^

19 - Kranhalle - Munich, Germany +

20 - Santeria - Milan, Italy +

22 - 27 Summernights - Pratteln, Switzerland ^

23 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany ^

26 - Harry B James (Crazy Nights) - Stockholm, Sweden +

27 - Ekebergsletta (Tons Of Rock) - Oslo, Norway **

28 - Vega Main Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark ^

* Radio show

** Festival date

^ Alter Bridge support

# Bush support

+ Headline

(Photo - NYLA Projects)