DIRTY HONEY Says To Quarantine And Chill – “Keep Your Hands Clean And Your Minds Dirty”

March 17, 2020, 28 minutes ago

news hard rock dirty honey

DIRTY HONEY Says To Quarantine And Chill – “Keep Your Hands Clean And Your Minds Dirty”

Dirty Honey had been scheduled to fly to Australia today to record new music and make its down-under debut at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in April.  The guys did not make the trip, but are currently hunkered down in their respective L.A.-area homes, staying safe and healthy.

On Instagram, the band shares with fans what they're doing while in COVID-19 self-isolation.  As the guys say, "keep your hands clean and your minds dirty."

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay safe out there Swarm. Let us know how you're doing. 🤘🐝🍯😈

A post shared by Dirty Honey (@dirtyhoneyband) on

 

Confirmed dates for Dirty Honey, including the band's European tour, are as follows:

April
17 - WXTB 98 RockFest, Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL*
18 - WJRR Earth Day B'Day, Central Florida Fairgrounds - Orlando, FL*
21 - The Masquerade/Purgatory - Atlanta, GA +
24 - WDHA Rocks the Rock, Prudential Center - Newark, NJ *
25 - WAAF Big Gig, DCU Center - Worcester, MA *
27 - Les Foufournes Elecriques - Montreal, QC +
28 - Lee's Place - Toronto, ON +
29 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY +

May
1 - FM 99/Lunatic Luau, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre - Virginia Beach, VA *
3 - Beale Street Music Festival - Memphis, TN **
15 - Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH **
16 - MMR*Q @BB&T - Camden, NJ *
19 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA +
21 - 1194 Lounge - Memphis, TN +
22 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK **
24 - KEGL-FM BFD, Dos Equis Pavillion - Dallas, TX *

June
5 - Rock Im Park - Nuremberg, Germany **
6 - Rock Am Ring - Nurburgring, Germany **
8 - Alter Sclachthof - Dresden, Germany ^
9 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland #
10 - Ledarny - Prague, Czech Republic ^
11 - Nova Rock - Nickelsdorf, Austria **
15 - O13 - Tilburg, Netherlands #
16 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium #
17 - LuxExpo - Luxembourg, Luxembourg ^
19 - Kranhalle - Munich, Germany +
20 - Santeria - Milan, Italy +
22 - 27 Summernights - Pratteln, Switzerland ^
23 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany ^
26 - Harry B James (Crazy Nights) - Stockholm, Sweden +
27 - Ekebergsletta (Tons Of Rock) - Oslo, Norway **
28 - Vega Main Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark ^

* Radio show
** Festival date
^ Alter Bridge support
# Bush support
+ Headline

(Photo - NYLA Projects)



Featured Audio

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews