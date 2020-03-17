DIRTY HONEY Says To Quarantine And Chill – “Keep Your Hands Clean And Your Minds Dirty”
March 17, 2020, 28 minutes ago
Dirty Honey had been scheduled to fly to Australia today to record new music and make its down-under debut at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in April. The guys did not make the trip, but are currently hunkered down in their respective L.A.-area homes, staying safe and healthy.
On Instagram, the band shares with fans what they're doing while in COVID-19 self-isolation. As the guys say, "keep your hands clean and your minds dirty."
Confirmed dates for Dirty Honey, including the band's European tour, are as follows:
April
17 - WXTB 98 RockFest, Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL*
18 - WJRR Earth Day B'Day, Central Florida Fairgrounds - Orlando, FL*
21 - The Masquerade/Purgatory - Atlanta, GA +
24 - WDHA Rocks the Rock, Prudential Center - Newark, NJ *
25 - WAAF Big Gig, DCU Center - Worcester, MA *
27 - Les Foufournes Elecriques - Montreal, QC +
28 - Lee's Place - Toronto, ON +
29 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY +
May
1 - FM 99/Lunatic Luau, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre - Virginia Beach, VA *
3 - Beale Street Music Festival - Memphis, TN **
15 - Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH **
16 - MMR*Q @BB&T - Camden, NJ *
19 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA +
21 - 1194 Lounge - Memphis, TN +
22 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK **
24 - KEGL-FM BFD, Dos Equis Pavillion - Dallas, TX *
June
5 - Rock Im Park - Nuremberg, Germany **
6 - Rock Am Ring - Nurburgring, Germany **
8 - Alter Sclachthof - Dresden, Germany ^
9 - Proxima - Warsaw, Poland #
10 - Ledarny - Prague, Czech Republic ^
11 - Nova Rock - Nickelsdorf, Austria **
15 - O13 - Tilburg, Netherlands #
16 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium #
17 - LuxExpo - Luxembourg, Luxembourg ^
19 - Kranhalle - Munich, Germany +
20 - Santeria - Milan, Italy +
22 - 27 Summernights - Pratteln, Switzerland ^
23 - Swiss Life Hall - Hannover, Germany ^
26 - Harry B James (Crazy Nights) - Stockholm, Sweden +
27 - Ekebergsletta (Tons Of Rock) - Oslo, Norway **
28 - Vega Main Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark ^
* Radio show
** Festival date
^ Alter Bridge support
# Bush support
+ Headline
(Photo - NYLA Projects)