DIRTY HONEY To Open For SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS In North America

Los Angeles rock 'n roll band Dirty Honey has been tapped as the opening act for Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators in both Canada and The United States, as they support their latest album, Living The Dream.

Dirty Honey is currently riding a wave of success from their debut self-titled EP. Check out the single / video "When I'm Gone".

Catch Dirty Honey live in the following cities:

July

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater

17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

27 - Bangor, ME - Impact Music Festival

28 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal

29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August

1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Café

6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove

For further details, visit DirtyHoney.com.