July 8, 2019, an hour ago

DIRTY HONEY To Open For SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS In North America

Los Angeles rock 'n roll band Dirty Honey has been tapped as the opening act for Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators in both Canada and The United States, as they support their latest album, Living The Dream.

Dirty Honey is currently riding a wave of success from their debut self-titled EP. Check out the single / video "When I'm Gone".

Catch Dirty Honey live in the following cities:

July
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theater
17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
27 - Bangor, ME - Impact Music Festival
28 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal
29 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
31 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August
1 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
3 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Café
6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater
9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's - Stir Cove

For further details, visit DirtyHoney.com.

 



