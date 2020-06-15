DIRTY HONEY Writing, Demoing New Music Via Zoom; Video

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dirty Honey was forced to cancel travel plans to Australia in mid-March to write and record new music with producer Nick DiDia (Pearl Jam, Rage Against The Machine), but that hasn't prevented the band from figuring out a way to get it done.

Since late March, the band - Marc LaBelle/vocals, John Notto/guitar, Justin Smolian, and Corey Coverstone/drums - has been holed up in their home studio/rehearsal space, writing and demoing a slew of new tunes with DiDia staying in the mix via Zoom.

Recently, while working on the new songs, the band connected with DiDia at his Byron Bay, Australia studio, where they performed and discussed the tracks' progress. You can check out that Zoom video exchange and hear what the band's been working on below:

In terms of recording plans for the album - when and where - the band is still working out those logistics as they will be determined by any travel restrictions as pertain to COVID-19. Dirty Honey and DiDia are aiming to get into a studio, with everyone together next month, either in Los Angeles or Australia, or, as a backup, via Zoom, with the band in L.A. and DiDia in Australia.

