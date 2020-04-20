DIRTY SHIRLEY Feat. GEORGE LYNCH & DINO JELUSICK Release "Last Man Standing" Lyric Video
April 20, 2020, 2 hours ago
Dirty Shirley, the project featuring guitarist George Lynch (The End Machine, KXM, Lynch Mob, ex-Dokken) and vocalist/keyboardist Dino Jelusick (Animal Drive, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), have released a lyric video for "Last Man Standing", featured on their self-titled debut album, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Order CD/Vinyl/merch bundles here, and watch the new clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Here Comes The King"
"Dirty Blues"
"I Disappear"
"The Dying"
"Last Man Standing"
"Siren Song"
"The Voice Of A Soul"
"Cold"
"Escalator To Purgatory"
"Higher"
"Grand Master"
"Higher" (Alternate Cut) [Bonus Track]
"Last Man Standing" lyric video:
"I Disappear":
"Dirty Blues" lyric video:
"Here Comes The King" video: