DIRTY SHIRLEY Feat. GEORGE LYNCH & DINO JELUSICK Release "Last Man Standing" Lyric Video

Dirty Shirley, the project featuring guitarist George Lynch (The End Machine, KXM, Lynch Mob, ex-Dokken) and vocalist/keyboardist Dino Jelusick (Animal Drive, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), have released a lyric video for "Last Man Standing", featured on their self-titled debut album, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Order CD/Vinyl/merch bundles here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Here Comes The King"

"Dirty Blues"

"I Disappear"

"The Dying"

"Last Man Standing"

"Siren Song"

"The Voice Of A Soul"

"Cold"

"Escalator To Purgatory"

"Higher"

"Grand Master"

"Higher" (Alternate Cut) [Bonus Track]

"Last Man Standing" lyric video:

"I Disappear":

"Dirty Blues" lyric video:

"Here Comes The King" video: