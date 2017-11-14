DIRTY THRILLS Perform “Go Slow” Live At YouTube Space London; Video

Dirty Thrills recently stopped by YouTube Space London to play a couple of songs live and YouTube captured the footage. Check out a live performance of "Go Slow", as well as previously posted footage of their "Law Man” performance. Both tracks are lifted from their new album, Heavy Living.

Dirty Thrills are a young, exciting and charismatic London-based hard rock quartet who play bluesy rock 'n' roll with an appealing filthy edge, churning out endless crowd pleasers that make guitar music sound sexy again. With lung-busting, powerful vocals from front man Louis James, killer guitar riffs from Jack Fawdry and solid low-end grooves from the rhythm section of Aaron Plows and Steve Corrigan, each member's wide-ranging influences also combine to produce a pool of sound similar to current rock icons such as Queens Of The Stone Age, The Black Keys and Rival Sons.

Heavy Living tracklisting:

“I'll Be With You”

“Go Slow”

“Law Man”

“Hanging Around”

“Lonely Soul”

“No Resolve”

“Interlude”

“The Brave”

“Rabbit Hole”

“Drunk Words”

“Get Loose”

“Rabbit Hole” video:

“I'll Be With You” video:

“Law Man” video:

Dirty Thrills lineup:

Louis James - Lead Vocals, Harmonica

Jack Fawdry - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Steve Corrigan - Drums

Aaron Plows - Bass