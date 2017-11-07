DIRTY THRILLS Perform “Law Man” Live At YouTube London; Video
November 7, 2017, an hour ago
Dirty Thrills recently stopped by YouTube Space London to play a couple of songs live and YouTube captured the footage. Check out a live performance of "Law Man”, lifted from their new album Heavy Living, below:
Dirty Thrills are a young, exciting and charismatic London-based hard rock quartet who play bluesy rock 'n' roll with an appealing filthy edge, churning out endless crowd pleasers that make guitar music sound sexy again. With lung-busting, powerful vocals from front man Louis James, killer guitar riffs from Jack Fawdry and solid low-end grooves from the rhythm section of Aaron Plows and Steve Corrigan, each member's wide-ranging influences also combine to produce a pool of sound similar to current rock icons such as Queens Of The Stone Age, The Black Keys and Rival Sons.
Heavy Living tracklisting:
“I'll Be With You”
“Go Slow”
“Law Man”
“Hanging Around”
“Lonely Soul”
“No Resolve”
“Interlude”
“The Brave”
“Rabbit Hole”
“Drunk Words”
“Get Loose”
“Rabbit Hole” video:
“I'll Be With You” video:
“Law Man” video:
Dirty Thrills lineup:
Louis James - Lead Vocals, Harmonica
Jack Fawdry - Guitar, Backing Vocals
Steve Corrigan - Drums
Aaron Plows - Bass