DIRTY THRILLS Perform “Lonely Soul” Live At YouTube Space London; Video

Dirty Thrills recently stopped by YouTube Space London to play a couple of songs live and YouTube captured the footage. Check out a live performance of “Lonely Soul”, as well as previously posted footage of their "Go Slow" and "Law Man” performances. All tracks are lifted from their new album, Heavy Living.

Dirty Thrills are a young, exciting and charismatic London-based hard rock quartet who play bluesy rock 'n' roll with an appealing filthy edge, churning out endless crowd pleasers that make guitar music sound sexy again. With lung-busting, powerful vocals from front man Louis James, killer guitar riffs from Jack Fawdry and solid low-end grooves from the rhythm section of Aaron Plows and Steve Corrigan, each member's wide-ranging influences also combine to produce a pool of sound similar to current rock icons such as Queens Of The Stone Age, The Black Keys and Rival Sons.

Heavy Living tracklisting:

“I'll Be With You”

“Go Slow”

“Law Man”

“Hanging Around”

“Lonely Soul”

“No Resolve”

“Interlude”

“The Brave”

“Rabbit Hole”

“Drunk Words”

“Get Loose”

“Rabbit Hole” video:

“I'll Be With You” video:

“Law Man” video:

Dirty Thrills lineup:

Louis James - Lead Vocals, Harmonica

Jack Fawdry - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Steve Corrigan - Drums

Aaron Plows - Bass