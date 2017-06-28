DIRTY THRILLS Reveal Heavy Living Album Details; “Law Man” Video Streaming

Dirty Thrills are a young, exciting and charismatic London-based hard rock quartet who play bluesy rock 'n' roll with an appealing filthy edge, churning out endless crowd pleasers that make guitar music sound sexy again. With lung-busting, powerful vocals from front man Louis James, killer guitar riffs from Jack Fawdry and solid low-end grooves from the rhythm section of Aaron Plows and Steve Corrigan, each member's wide-ranging influences also combine to produce a pool of sound similar to current rock icons such as Queens Of The Stone Age, The Black Keys and Rival Sons.

Dirty Thrills are set to release their new album, Heavy Living, on September 15th. A video for the first single from the album, for the track "Law Man”, is available for streaming below.

Dirty Thrills formed after a drunken night of jamming in a quiet village pub in Wiltshire, but what started out as an inconspicuous session swiftly birthed an ambitious group with the drive and determination to bring the glory days back to the rock scene. Having released and toured a self-titled debut record in 2014, the band recently signed to Frontiers Music Srl and played the UK's Camden Rocks and Wildfire Festivals in June as part of the build-up to their new single, “Law Man”, which Louis James describes as a song "about one man's fight for freedom, only to be struck down by a figure of austerity." They will also be performing at Ramblin' Man Fair in late July, while a full UK tour will follow the mid-September release of their brand new album, Heavy Living, which was recorded at Monnow Valley Studio in Rockfield, Monmouth and produced/mixed by James Loughrey (The Darkness, Skindred, Sumo Cyco).

Heavy Living tracklisting:

“I'll Be With You”

“Go Slow”

“Law Man”

“Hanging Around”

“Lonely Soul”

“No Resolve”

“Interlude”

“The Brave”

“Rabbit Hole”

“Drunk Words”

“Get Loose”

“Law Man” video:

Dirty Thrills lineup:

Louis James - Lead Vocals, Harmonica

Jack Fawdry - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Steve Corrigan - Drums

Aaron Plows - Bass