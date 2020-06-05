DISAVOWED - New Album, Revocation Of The Fallen, Due In July

Dutch brutal death metallers Disavowed will release their new album Revocation Of The Fallen on July 31st via Brutal Mind. A lyric video for the album's first single, "The Enlightened One," is available for mass consumption below. The new single is also available on Spotify and Bandcamp.

Disavowed brings you Revocation Of The Fallen to quench your thirst for complexity, ultimate sharp riffage, and powerful blast-beat intensity. The captivating elements of the two previous albums served as a foundation for the new album. Monstrous vocals and complex chromatic riffs are merged with over-the-top drumming by Septimiu. The Kohlekeller production creates a dissonant feeling in the other-world brutality of the fallen kingdom that has finally been revoked!

Tracklisting:

"The Process Of Comprehension"

"The Enlightened One"

"Revocation Of The Fallen"

"Imposed Afterlife"

"Deformed Construct"

"Therapeutic Dissonance"

"Defractured In Contemplation"

"Egocentric Entity"

"The Inevitable Outcome"

"Facing The Singularity"

For further details, visit Disavowed on Facebook.