DISBELIEF Release New Digital Single "The Waiting"; Lyric Video Streaming

German death metallers, Disbelief, are set to unleash their new album, The Ground Collapses, in early 2020. The band have released a digital single and lyric video for the new song, "The Waiting".

Karsten "Jagger" Jäger comments on the song: "It's about suicide, not only about acting that way, it's more about of searching for a special place like a magnet for doing that. A place where others do that before. Like a pilgrim who is searching for his best way to die! Inspiration for that lyric was a special bridge here in Germany which is the highest of this kind in the whole of the world. This is one place from many other like minded people all over the world where people are searching for a good death! The cover of the single is showing that bridge! This is one place where many others where like minded people searching for a good, familiar death! This way is better for the end!"

"The Waiting" is now available on digital and streaming services including iTunes, ​Spotify, and ​Deezer, as well as on Bandcamp.

Imagine yourself being crushed by a throng of stomping giant elephants, this is the feeling you get when listening to Disbelief ’s massive, torturous, bombastic war-like death metal sound. Band founder and vocalist Jagger’s guttural signature has never sounded so intense and relentless, and the precise, bloodthirsty double bass drums back up a colossal wall of thickly produced face melting guitars for total annihilation!

Lineup:

Karsten “Jagger” Jäger - Vocals

Jochen “Joe” Trunk - Bass

Alexander "Alex“ Hagenauer - Guitar

David "Dave“ Renner - Guitar

Fabian "Fab“ Regmann - Drums