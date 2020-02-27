DISBELIEF Release "The Ground Collapses" Music Video

German death metallers, Disbelief, have released a video for "The Ground Collapses", the title track of their upcoming new album, out on March 27 via Listenable Records. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"The Ground Collapses"

"Scaring Threat"

"The Awakening"

"Killing To The Last"

"The Waiting"

"Colder Than Ice"

"Soul Destructor"

"Insane"

"Hologram For The Scum"

"Kill's Ending"

"The Ground Collapses" video:

"The Waiting" lyric video:

Lineup:

Karsten “Jagger” Jäger - Vocals

Jochen “Joe” Trunk - Bass

Alexander "Alex“ Hagenauer - Guitar

David "Dave“ Renner - Guitar

Fabian "Fab“ Regmann - Drums