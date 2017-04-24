DISBELIEF Release “The Symbol Of Death” Music Video

Disbelief have released a video for “The Symbol Of Death”, a track from the band’s new album, The Symbol Of Death, out now via Listenable Records. The video can be found below.

The album artwork was created by Elian Kantor, who keeps on delivering incredible paintings and Disbelief’s The Symbol Of Death should become one his most amazing piece of art.

Tracklisting:

“Full Of Terrors”

“The Unsuspecting One”

“The Symbol Of Death”

“Embrace The Blaze”

“To Defy Control”

“Rest In Peace”

“Evil Ghosts”

“One By One”

“Nothing To Heal”

“The Circle”

“Into Glory Ride”

“Shattered”

“Anthem For The Doom”

“The Symbol Of Death” video:

“Full Of Terrors”:

Disbelief lineup:

Karsten “Jagger” Jäger - Vocals

Jochen “Joe” Trunk - Bass

Alexander “Alex“ Hagenauer - Guitar

David “Dave“ Renner - Guitar

Fabian “Fab“ Regmann - Drums