DISCHARGE Debut "The Broken Law" Music Video

UK-based hardcore punk legends, Discharge, have released a video for "The Broken Law", a track from their album End Of Days, released last year via Nuclear Blast Records. Watch the clip below.

Formed in 1977 by Terry "Tezz" Roberts, his twin brother Tony "Bones" Roberts and Royston “Rainy” Wainwright, Discharge are cited as a key influence by renowned artists such as Metallica and Anthrax.

End Of Days tracklisting:

“New World Order”

“Raped And Pillaged”

“End Of Days”

“The Broken Law”

“False Flag Entertainment”

“Meet Your Maker”

“Hatebomb”

“It Can't Happen Here”

“Infected”

“Killing Yourself To Live”

“Looking At Pictures Of Genocide”

“Hung Drawn And Quartered”

“Population Control”

“The Terror Alert”

“Accessories By Molotov (Part 2)”

“The Broken Law” video:

“Hatebomb” lyric video:

Discharge are:

Jeff Janiak (JJ) - vocals

To‎ny Roberts (Bones) - lead guitar

Terry Roberts (Tezz) - rhythm guitar

Roy Wainwright (Rainy) - bass

Dave Bridgewood - drums