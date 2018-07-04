DISCHORDIA Release Drum Playthrough Videos For "Binge" And "Purge"

Dischordia recently released Binge/Purge, an ambitious two-song EP clocking in at just over 24-minutes between two multi-part songs that stretch the band’s writing and playing to a whole new level. Drum playthrough videos for both songs can be found below.

Dischordia guitarist Keeno comments on Binge/Purge: "Binge/Purge is a modern take on Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy within our own political-cultural system. We enjoy telling stories with our music. Thanatopsis was a new level for us stylistically in searching for our sound. Binge/Purge builds on that progress and allows us to stretch our skills within a concept EP. "

Tracklisting:

“Binge”

“Purge”

“Binge” drum playthrough:

“Purge” drum playthrough:

"Binge" excerpt:

“Purge” excerpt:

Extended teaser: