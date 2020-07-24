DISCIPLES OF VERITY Feat. COREY GLOVER Cover X AMBASSADORS’ “Unsteady”; Video

Powerhouse newcomers Disciples Of Verity (D.O.V.) have revealed the latest video from their upcoming Pragmatic Sanction debut – a heavy, impassioned take on the X Ambassadors hit “Unsteady.”

“All the lush colors, the beautiful imagery, plus the driving groove and the heartfelt lyrics make this a very compelling video,” says Corey Glover, vocalist for the all-star band. “It makes the song so much better. I’m very proud of this. If you feel lost in the wilderness - even in the darkest of spaces - you can find the light.”

The video for “Unsteady” was filmed in a remote area of New York State with noted director Dale “Rage” Resteghini and producer Kim Resteghini. “It was an extreme honor rockin’ on set with exciting new band D.O.V. and their iconic front man Corey Glover,” Resteghini says. “The whole band brought their friends and family and they enjoyed all the high wattage and fire as the band delivered an incredible visceral performance!”

Resteghini captured the song’s lyrical message of darkness and light through dark, fiery scenes juxtaposed with vibrant green landscapes. “It was an incredible day in a life that has had many, many incredible days,” says drummer Corey Pierce. “We shot an amazing video with an incredible look built by the efforts of a team full of highly motivated and energized people. The finished product is way beyond the expectations any of us had. We could not have asked for a better crew, experience and finished product.”

“Fire, chainsaws, backhoes, live music in the dirt in a remote location with beautiful scenery,” recalls bassist George Pond. “Nothing short of amazing!”

Adds guitarist Mark Monjoy, “I’ve never been around so much fire and gas in my life! It was a pleasure to work with Rage and his crew. True professionals.”

Fueled by an insatiable urge to create and collaborate, D.O.V. combines the broad range of talent of its all-star lineup - which also includes drummer Corey Pierce (God Forbid) and George Pond (Negative Sky) - to forge a new breed of crossover metal. The band’s debut, scheduled for a late summer/early fall release via The Label Group, features guest performances from numerous Platinum-selling and Grammy-winning artists including Morgan Rose (Sevendust), Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy), Tara McLeod (Kittie), JJ Sammataro (Negative Sky) and solo artist Joe Gareri.

Pragmatic Sanction is set for digital release on August 21. Pre-sales are available today via Bandcamp at Bandcamp. Physical copies of the album will hit shelves on September 18.

Tracklisting:

“Lying To Myself” (feat. Phil Demmel)

“The Flow” (feat. Morgan Rose)

“Worthy” (feat. Jeff Loomis)

“The Lost Ones” (feat. JJ Sammataro)

“Confiding In Shadows” (feat. Joe Garen)

“Remember The Living” (feat. Tara McLeod)

“Unsteady” (X Ambassadors cover)

“I AM I” (feat. Joe Garen)

“Unsteady”:

“The Flow”:

“Lying To Myself”:

(Photo by: @kennetteproductions)