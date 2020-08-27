DISCIPLES OF VERITY Feat. COREY GLOVER Debut Lyric Video For "The Lost Ones"

"The Lost Ones", the latest single from powerhouse newcomers, Disciples Of Verity (D.O.V.)'s Pragmatic Sanction debut, is available today. A lyric video for the track can be seen below.

“We all feel like we're the only ones suffering,” says vocalist Corey Glover says of the poignant new single. “Like you are the only ones that getting the shitty end of the deal. You’re not. We all are. The world ain't no paradise. At least we're in it together.”

Bassist George Pond adds, “The world has changed. Now is the time to look inside to change with it. To adapt. We are all ‘The Lost Ones’ trying to find our way.”

“The Lost Ones” is available for download here.

Fueled by an insatiable urge to create and collaborate, D.O.V. combines the broad range of talent of its all-star lineup - which also includes drummer Corey Pierce (God Forbid) and George Pond (Negative Sky) - to forge a new breed of crossover metal. The band’s debut, scheduled for a late summer/early fall release via The Label Group, features guest performances from numerous Platinum-selling and Grammy-winning artists including Morgan Rose (Sevendust), Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy), Tara McLeod (Kittie), JJ Sammataro (Negative Sky) and solo artist Joe Gareri.

Pragmatic Sanction is scheduled for release on October 16 via The Label Group. The album was produced by George Pond and Charlie Berezansky, co-produced by Corey Pierce and Jay Muench, mixed by Charlie Berezansky at Rival Sound, and mastered by Alan Douches at West West Side. Pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

“Lying To Myself” (feat. Phil Demmel)

“The Flow” (feat. Morgan Rose)

“Worthy” (feat. Jeff Loomis)

“The Lost Ones” (feat. JJ Sammataro)

“Confiding In Shadows” (feat. Joe Garen)

“Remember The Living” (feat. Tara McLeod)

“Unsteady” (X Ambassadors cover)

“I AM I” (feat. Joe Garen)

“Unsteady”:

“The Flow”:

“Lying To Myself”:

(Photo by: @kennetteproductions)