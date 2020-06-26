DISCIPLES OF VERITY Feat. COREY GLOVER Release “Flow” Single With SEVENDUST’s MORGAN ROSE

Disciples Of Verity (D.O.V.), the powerhouse newcomers fronted by vocalist Corey Glover, has revealed a new single and lyric video for the song “The Flow,” featuring a guest appearance by Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose, from the band’s upcoming debut, Pragmatic Sanction.

“The idea that the world isn't giving you what you deserve is universal,” Glover explains of the song’s concept. “Given the unrest in the world, today it’s more than an idea.”

Rose adds, “Any time you get an opportunity to track music with a legend, you jump. The track f’n rips. Corey sounds better than ever.”

“The Flow” is available today on all digital platforms. Visit here to download the single. Pragmatic Sanction is set for release August 7. Presales are available on Bandcamp.

Fueled by an insatiable urge to create and collaborate, D.O.V. combines the broad range of talent of its all-star lineup - which also includes drummer Corey Pierce (God Forbid) and George Pond (Negative Sky) - to forge a new breed of crossover metal. The band’s debut, scheduled for a late summer/early fall release via The Label Group, features guest performances from numerous Platinum-selling and Grammy-winning artists including Morgan Rose (Sevendust), Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy), Tara McLeod (Kittie), JJ Sammataro (Negative Sky) and solo artist Joe Gareri.

Previous single, "Lying To Myself", features Vio-lence / ex-Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel.

The band's first single, "Worthy", features Jeff Loomis (Nevermore, Arch Enemy) on guitar and is the first track off of new record.

"No matter what you go through as long as you're breathing and still here to see another day, it is another chance. Being worthy though, that is the rub you are always trying to figure out. The heart and mind play against each other. Your mind may says you aren't good enough, but your heart knows you are worthy. That said, I am here for a reason. I am ‘Worthy’." - Corey Glover