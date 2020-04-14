DISCONNECTED Release “Unstoppable” Single

The French modern metal band Disconnected has released their first single “Unstoppable” from their upcoming second album which will be released in early 2021.

Disconnected is a modern new metal band drawing influence from Gojira, Deftones, and Alter Bridge.

They released their debut album White Colossus in March 2018 through indie record label, Apathia Records on all major streaming platforms with physical releases in Europe and Japan.

After playing numerous gigs in France they opened for Tremonti on his 2018 European tour playing a further 24 gigs across 17 countries. This expanded the European fan base notably in the UK, Germany, and France.

After being noticed by Drouot Production and Ossy Hoppe of Wizard Promotion the band were invited to open for Judas Priest in January 2019. Disconnected also supported Mass Hysteria in March and November 2019.

The band will also be playing Rock Fest 2020 in Barcelona plus another major Festival in Europe that can't be announced yet.

They are currently recording their second album (release expected beginning of 2021, due to the coronavirus situation), and just about to release a first single: “Unstoppable”.

Quote from the band about the release of “Unstoppable”:

“We are very proud and excited to release ‘Unstoppable’, the first single of our second album. After two years of experience and hard work on the road, openings for Tremonti and Judas Priest in Europe, we are definitely reaching the next level songwriting, and production wise with this new material. We do feel like the title of that song, ‘Unstoppable’. If you're looking for something powerful, energetic, versatile and melodic, then you should give it a try!”