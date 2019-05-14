DISENTOMB Sign With Unique Leader Records; The Decaying Light Album Details Revealed

Highly respected Australian brutal death metal titans Disentomb have officially signed with Unique Leader Records, who will release the band's monstrous new album The Decaying Light on July 12th.

Following up their legendary 2014 album Misery, The Decaying Light contains 13 slabs of dissonant, atmospheric extreme metal and shows the band truly coming into their own and cements their place as one of the most unique and exciting bands in the genre.

Guitars for The Decaying Light were tracked by band guitarist Jake Wilkes, drums and bass were recorded by Joe Haley (Psycroptic), and vocals were tracked by Dan Field at Sledgehammer Studios. Mixing and reamping for the effort were done by Disentomb bassist Adrian Cappelletti, and mastering was done by Colin Davis at Imperial Mastering (Deeds of Flesh, Devourment).

Artwork for The Decaying Light comes from the incredible Nick Keller with the layout and design coming from Steve Crow of Condemned.

The band commented on the effort, "These 13 tracks combined make up an album we have always wanted to write and have been on the path to writing since the birth of Disentomb 10 years ago. The Decaying Light solidifies a unique sound we have worked to carve out, 13 tracks of dissonant Brutal Death that we feel is our most personal and accomplished work to date. The addition of Adrian on bass has helped Disentomb reach new levels of songwriting and cemented our sound. We understand five years is a long time between albums, especially for touring bands, and we thank our fans for their patience."

Tracklisting:

“Collapsing Skies”

“Your Prayers Echo Into Nothingness”

“Indecipherable Sermons Of Gloom”

“Undying Dysphoria”

“Centuries Of Deluge”

“The Decaying Light”

“The Great Abandonment”

“Dredged Into Existence”

“The Droning Monolith”

“Dismal Liturgies”

“Invocation In The Cathedral Of Dust”

“Rebirth Through Excoriation”

“Withering”

