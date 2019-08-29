DISMEMBER Will Film Scandinavia Deathfest 2019 Performance

On Sunday, October 13th, Swedish death metal legends will headline Scandinavia Deathfest 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. The band has announced that their set "will be filmed and recorded!" They invite fans to "become reborn in blasphemy!"

Scandinavia Deathfest organizers state: "It brings us great pleasure to announce that the reunited original-LAEFS-lineup of Dismember are making an exclusive European appearance at Scandinavia Deathfest 2019! This will mark the first performance by the band since 2008, so what better place for this to occur than in their hometown of Stockholm? We are extremely honoured that the band accepted our invitation to perform at the first-ever Scandinavia Deathfest and we look forward to seeing many of you in Stockholm for this historic event in October 2019!"

Other acts on the bill include Benediction, Birdflesh, Centinex, Death Toll 80k, Demilich, Demonical, Entrails, General Surgery, Interment, Iron Lamb, Martyrdöd, Massgrav, Nuclear Assault, Purtenance, Putrid Vision, Rippikoulu, Rotten Sound, Sarcasm, Soils of Fate, Sorcery, Toxaemia, Unanimated, Undergang, and Wombbath.

Says the band: "We are very excited to mark the return of the band with an exclusive show at the Scandinavia Deathfest 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. Be sure to attend this special event that will be both a Dismemberance and the future on death metal to come!"

Dismember announced the band's retirement in late 2011. Dismember's illustrious career in the death metal underground began with 1991's Like An Ever Flowing Stream and ended with 2008's brilliant self-titled release. Dismember released a two-disc DVD titled Under Bloodred Skies in late July 2009. The live concerts were filmed in the Netherlands and at the 2008 Party San Open Air Festival in Bad Berka, Germany. The DVD also included a documentary and interviews with band members.

Lineup:

Matti Kärki - vocals

David Blomqvist - lead guitar

Robert Sennebäck - rhythm guitar

Richard Cabeza - bass

Fred Estby - drums