DISTANCE DEFINED Streaming "Voids" Track Featuring 36 CRAZYFISTS' Brock Lindow

Alaska-based metal band, Distance Defined, are streaming the new song "Voids" featuring guest vocals by Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists. Listen below. The band's new EP, Hollow Hearts, is out now via AIW Records.

“We welcome the Distance Defined boys to the label and look forward to watching them kill stages in 2019 and beyond. With strong lyrics and song structure the Hollow Hearts EP is a solid start to a long music career." - Lucas Joyner, AIW Records

In the midst of harsh cold winters and limited daylight, Distance Defined is the product of a combined effort to push through the limitations of being separated from the rest of the world.

Focusing on hard hitting mountainous riffs combined with heart filled melodies and lyrics, they strive to set themselves apart from the scene by grabbing your attention from the first song and not letting go.

Says the band: "Perfecting and working the song into the final product with the influence of Brock brought it to life with his energy and signature voice.

(Photo - Jeremy Stegman)