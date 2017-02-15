DISTILLATOR To Release Summoning The Malicious Album In May; “Estates Of The Realm” Lyric Video Streaming

Dutch thrashers Distillator will release their second full-length album, Summoning The Malicious, on May 1st via Empire Records. The album was recorded at the band's own studio, mix and mastering were done by Dennis Köhne (Sodom, Melechesh, Exhumer).

The artwork for Distillator’s follow-up to 2015’s Revolutionary Cells was created by Andrei Bouzikov (Municipal Waste, Nervosa, Toxic Holocaust, Vektor).

Summoning The Malicious tracklisting:

“Blinded By Chauvinism”

“Mechanized Existence”

“Estates Of The Realm”

“Summoning The Malicious”

“Enter The Void”

“Algorithmic Citizenship”

“Stature Of Liberty”

“The King Of Kings”

“Megalomania”

“Estates Of The Realm” lyric video:

The album can be pre-ordered here.