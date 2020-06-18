DISTURBED Announce Rescheduled Dates For The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour

Disturbed have issued the following update in regards to The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour:

"Hello Disturbed Ones! We can now confirm the new dates for The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour with very special guest Staind and Bad Wolves, which will begin on July 7, 2021 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. Please see full list of dates below. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled date listed below.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to reschedule the show in Chula Vista, CA and that show has canceled. Tickets for the Chula Vista show will automatically be refunded. No action is necessary.

"For rescheduled shows, if ticket holders cannot attend the new date or would prefer a refund, they will receive an email directly allowing them to request one. For any further ticketing inquiries, please visit livenation.com/refund or fans should reach out to their point of purchase.

"Please stay safe and we can't wait to see you in 2021 and rock with all of you."

July

7 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

18 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre

23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

26 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

29 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

31 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

August

1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

4 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

6 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

8 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

13 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

16 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

18 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

26 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

29 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

31 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

(Photo - Travis Shinn)