DISTURBED Announce Rescheduled Dates For The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour
June 18, 2020, 20 minutes ago
Disturbed have issued the following update in regards to The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour:
"Hello Disturbed Ones! We can now confirm the new dates for The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour with very special guest Staind and Bad Wolves, which will begin on July 7, 2021 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. Please see full list of dates below. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled date listed below.
"Unfortunately, we were unable to reschedule the show in Chula Vista, CA and that show has canceled. Tickets for the Chula Vista show will automatically be refunded. No action is necessary.
"For rescheduled shows, if ticket holders cannot attend the new date or would prefer a refund, they will receive an email directly allowing them to request one. For any further ticketing inquiries, please visit livenation.com/refund or fans should reach out to their point of purchase.
"Please stay safe and we can't wait to see you in 2021 and rock with all of you."
For tickets and VIP packages, head here.
July
7 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
8 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
12 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
18 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre
23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
26 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
29 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
31 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
August
1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
4 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
6 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
8 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
13 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
16 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
18 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
26 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
29 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
31 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
(Photo - Travis Shinn)