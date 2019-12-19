DISTURBED Debut Live Video For "Hold On To Memories"; Fans Can Soundtrack Their Memories With Interactive Website

Disturbed have released their live video for “Hold On To Memories”, The video, directed by Rafa Alcantara, is both a remembrance of those who are no longer with us, as a well as a celebration of their life and the light they brought to those closest to them.

The video and song’s message is a powerful and universal one: as long as you keep someone’s memory with you, a piece of them is still alive. The message is also a timely one, with many taking stock of the past year and decade. Watch the live video for “Hold on to Memories” below.

Additionally, today the band launch an interactive video creator where fans can upload up to eight photos of their favourite memories to create a video montage backed by "Hold On To Memories". Fans can access this feature on Disturbed’s website, here

The live video for “Hold On To Memories” captures a moment during Disturbed’s live show where the band perform the song alongside a video collage of their favorite memories, with photos and videos of their friends and families, both here and gone. During this part of each show, lead vocalist David Draiman asks the crowd to actively create these memories: “The people who have left us, are never completely gone. They stay in our memory, and I encourage each and every one of you to live everyday of your lives like it’s the last day of your life, making memories that last forever with the people you care about and love. Shine your light on this world everyone. Make memories that will last forever and cut through the darkness.”

This message is also reflected in the song’s lyrics: “So now go do the best things in life / Bring the fight to this world while you can/ Make the most of the rest of your life /Shine your light on this world while you can/ And hold on to memories/ Hold on to every moment/ To keep them alive.”

The band will also release an official music video for the song in the new year, directed by Matt Mahurin, who has previously directed their “Sound of Silence” music video.

Disturbed have continued their record-breaking streak at rock radio and have claimed the title of 2019’s Most Played Artists in the Active Rock format. Additionally, the band have recently earned their seventh consecutive #1 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with new single “No More,” an achievement unmatched by any artist in history. Disturbed have earned ten #1 singles on the chart, including “A Reason To Fight,” the track that initially broke the record earlier this year. “No More” is the third single from the band’s latest album, Evolution (Reprise Records), which debuted at #1 on the Top Rock Albums chart.

Disturbed have two confirmed US dates in May of 2020, followed by a tour of Europe in June including shows in Germany, Switzerland, The United Kingdom and more. More dates will be announced by the band in the new year. See a full list of dates here.