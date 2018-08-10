DISTURBED Expected To Unveil New Album Details Next Week

Chicago-based rockers Disturbed are expected to reveal details for their new album next week. The band posted this teaser via social media: Disturbed have been working on their new album at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, In This Moment). They recently checked in with this update:

"The new record is done! The new album includes many styles of music. Since our last album and the recent footage from the studio, we’ve seen a lot of discussion about the evolution of our new music. Disturbed Ones, we have decided to embrace the debate. For our next single - what kind of sound do you want it to be? Tell us here."

Watch three videos from the studio below:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)