DISTURBED Frontman DAVID DRAIMAN Talks METALLICA's Ride The Lightning, RONNIE JAMES DIO As "One Of My Greatest Sources Of Inspiration"

Speaking with Planet Rock, Disturbed frontman David Draiman talks about the first record he ever bought, his family background, the Metallica classic 'Fade To Black', creating music, fans, touring, song selection, Ronnie James Dio, vocal discipline and coaching.

Disturbed continue their campaign to raise mental health awareness and have teamed with iHeartRadio for a radio special about the stigma of addiction, depression and PTSD. The show, which featured Disturbed lead vocalist David Draiman and Dan Donegan, along with spokespeople from mental health organizations Camp Hope, 22 Kill and NAMI, can be heard here.

The two-time Grammy nominated band (rounded out by drummer Mike Wengren and bassist John Moyer) have been making headlines for their awareness-raising efforts, which includes a recently released inspirational companion video for their #1 rock radio hit, “A Reason To Fight,” which can be seen below:

The band has also invited fans to join the conversation and show others they’re not alone in the fight via the “You Are Not Alone” initiative. Head here.

They’ve also launched a “Fighter of the Month” campaign, honoring those who have shown strength, character and fight, as nominated by their peers. More info here.

On the iHeart show, Draiman discussed the importance of keeping “A Reason To Fight” in their nightly set list: “There isn’t a single night that goes by where we perform this song where I’m not, even now, driven to the point of very, very intense emotion,” he said. “It brings back a flood of memories, it brings back all the pictures in your head of all the people you’ve lost that were so close to you and meant so much to you.”