DISTURBED Give Thumbs Up To THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS' Cover Of "Stricken"

On December 22nd, Disturbed posted a link on their official Facebook page inviting fans to check out The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis' cover of "Stricken", recorded in July 2015. Check it out below.

Earlier this year, The Agonist released a video for their song "The Raven Eyes". The song is taken from their Napalm Records debut, Five, which was released in late 2016. Watch the video for "The Raven Eyes" below.

Guitarist Danny Marino speaks about the song and video, "Writing this was a departure for Vicky and I but it may have been one of the most rewarding as songwriters. It allowed us to explore sounds and emotions we've always wanted to but could never quite get to in a metal setting. Also, working with Igor Khoroshev (Yes) really helped bring out the full depth of Vicky's piano and string arrangements. The lyrics were originally inspired by stories of the renaissance plague doctors. FTB Visuals was able to take these themes and create a modern world storyline with an equally dark overtone that captured the painful emotions in the song."