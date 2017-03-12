DISTURBED Guitarist DAN DONEGAN Visits Fan In Oslo Hospital; Video Available

The clip below features Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan surprising a fan, Svein Heibø, in the hospital before the band's March 10th show in Oslo, Norway. Heibø was unable to attend the show due to being in hospital and Donegan decided to try and cheer him up...

A 19-year-old-man crewman working the Disturbed, Avenged Sevenfold show in Stuttgart, Germany on February 20th was killed after another crewman fell on top of him while trying to take down the front lighting truss. The 26-year-old crewman that fell on top of the 19-year-old is still alive and in critical condition. The accident occurred when the local crew was working to break down and load Avenged Sevenfold’s set.

Disturbed states: “The horror and heartbreak felt by everyone on the tour is beyond words.

“Our deepest condolences go out to that poor 19-year-old's family, and our best wishes for a speedy recovery go out to the surviving crew member that fell.

“We love and cherish all those dedicated crew members that are responsible for making the show happen day in and day out, and this horrible tragedy is almost too much to bear.

“We dedicate the rest of this tour to our fallen brothers. Life is precious and can end in an instant. Make every moment of yours count.”

