DISTURBED - iHeartRadio Album Release Party To Stream Online

Disturbed's new album, Evolution, will be released this Friday, October 19th. The band will celebrate the album's release by performing an exclusive and intimate show in New York City for fans during their iHeartRadio Album Release Party.

During their iHeartRadio Album Release Party, fans can expect to hear the band perform much of their new music from Evolution live, as well as fan favorites from previous albums.

Fans can tune in free for a video stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Disturbed via the official iHeartRadio YouTube Channel on Friday, October 19th at 7 PM, ET/4 PM, PT.



The pre-order for the Evolution album is live at all digital retailers with special D2C packages available on the band’s official website and features lead single “Are You Ready” as an instant download. Pre-order Evolution here.

Evolution arrives in the wake of the group’s 2015 full-length Immortalized, which became their fifth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200, earned a platinum certification, and yielded the triple-platinum crossover smash “The Sound Of Silence.” The latter received a nomination at the 2017 Grammy Awards for “Best Rock Performance.” Additionally, they took home “Best Rock Artist” at the iHeartRadioMusic Awards and received acclaim from The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, USA Today, and more.

For Evolution, the band - David Draiman [vocals], Dan Donegan [guitar], Mike Wengren [drums], and John Moyer [bass] - re-teamed with Immortalized producer Kevin Churko and recorded at the Hideout in Las Vegas.

Tracklisting:

"Are You Ready"

"No More "

"A Reason To Fight"

"In Another Time "

"Stronger On Your Own"

"Hold On To Memories "

"Savior Of Nothing"

"Watch You Burn"

"The Best Ones Lie"

"Already Gone"

Deluxe Edition includes:

"The Sound Of Silence" [Live] (Featuring Myles Kennedy)

"This Venom"

"Are You Ready" (Sam de Jong Remix)

"Uninvited Guest"

"The Best Ones Lie":

"A Reason To Fight" video:

"Are You Ready" video:

"Are You Ready" "making of" footage:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)