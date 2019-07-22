DISTURBED Perform "Never Again" Live In Tel Aviv; Official Video

Disturbed have released the video below, featuring a performance of the Asylum album track, "Never Again", in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Says the band: "Our worldwide Evolution Tour has been an absolute pleasure, especially sharing it with all of you Disturbed Ones. We anchored our European run with a sold out show in Israel, which is one of many highlights since we kicked off this tour in January. Watch the full video for 'Never Again' live in Tel Aviv."

Watch the video, with footage filmed by Rafa Alcantara, below:

Disturbed perform next on July 23, at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, MB. Find the band's live itinerary here.