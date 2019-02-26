DISTURBED Performs To Sold Out Audience At NYC's Madison Square Garden; Video
February 26, 2019, 13 minutes ago
Disturbed performed for the first time last night (February 25th) at New York City's Madison Square Garden to a sold out audience. Footage of the band performing "Down With The Sickness", courtesy of Jessica Chase Social Media & Promotions, can be seen below:
Disturbed's worldwide Evolution Tour runs through May in Europe. Information for all tickets and VIP Experience Packages here.
Tour dates:
February
27 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center *
March
1 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell *
2 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center *
4 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *
5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *
7 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *
8 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena *
April
18 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
24 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
25 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
27 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
28 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle Hamburg
30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet
May
1 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen
4 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
6 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
7 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
9 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
11 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace
13 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Glasgow
14 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Apollo Manchester
* special guests Three Days Grace