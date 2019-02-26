DISTURBED Performs To Sold Out Audience At NYC's Madison Square Garden; Video

Disturbed performed for the first time last night (February 25th) at New York City's Madison Square Garden to a sold out audience. Footage of the band performing "Down With The Sickness", courtesy of Jessica Chase Social Media & Promotions, can be seen below:

Disturbed's worldwide Evolution Tour runs through May in Europe. Information for all tickets and VIP Experience Packages here.

Tour dates:

February

27 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center *

March

1 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell *

2 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center *

4 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *

7 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *

8 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena *

April

18 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

24 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

25 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

27 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle Hamburg

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

May

1 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen

4 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

6 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

7 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

9 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

11 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace

13 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Glasgow

14 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Apollo Manchester

* special guests Three Days Grace