DISTURBED Raising Addiction And Mental Health Awareness With "A Reason To Fight" Music Video

There’s a moment each night on Disturbed’s current arena tour when the music stops and lead vocalist David Draiman calls for the house lights to be turned up. He looks out at the packed-house crowd and asks, “By a show of hands, how many of you have dealt with the demons of addiction or depression or know of someone who has?”

Night after night, the result is the same: the majority of those in attendance - including the four band members standing on stage - raise their hands.

It’s an incredibly powerful moment as the band and audience bond over the heartfelt message that follows: “Take a look around this arena,” Draiman tells the emotional crowd. “You are not alone. Being taken by addiction and depression is no one’s fault. It’s not something for you to be embarrassed about or ashamed of. We’re in this together.”

That’s the driving point behind the inspirational new video for Disturbed’s No. 1 rock radio hit, “A Reason To Fight”. The video, which was directed by Rafa Alcantara and can be seen below, sees the two-time Grammy nominated band (Draiman, guitarist Dan Donegan, drummer Mike Wengren and bassist John Moyer) working to raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with addiction and mental health.

Fans and critics alike have applauded the band’s efforts and uplifting live shows, which include giant screens that flash phone numbers for the National Addiction Hotline (800-662-4357) and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255).

The band is also inviting fans to join the conversation and show others they’re not alone in the fight via the “You Are Not Alone” campaign, here.

“Through the strength and support of our extended family, we can make a difference to those who fight this war,” says Draiman. “We must continue to be their allies, their hope, their added source of strength. We must continue to give all of them a reason to fight.”

The video for “A Reason To Fight” features moving testimonials from concert-goers who talk about their own struggles with addiction and/or depression and their appreciation for what the band is trying to achieve.

“I know people who’ve battled addiction and have seen it in their face - the shame they have - feeling they’ve let themselves and others down,” says Donegan. “We wanted to write a song with a positive message for people in that situation to stay hopeful and not give up the fight, as challenging as it may be. It’s an everyday struggle, but there can also be a light at the end of the tunnel.”

After kicking off the year with a North American tour that saw them playing to more than 200,000 frenzied fans, Disturbed have announced a second leg of arena shows set to begin July 21 at the Mankato Civic Center in Mankato, MN. Select shows on the tour will feature special guests Pop Evil or In This Moment (see itinerary below for specific dates/info). A video trailer for the tour can be found below.

Tickets for Disturbed’s tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 29 at 10 AM, local time at http://www.disturbed1.com/tour. Citi is the official pre-sale credit card for the tour, and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 27 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, March 28 at 10 PM, local time. Every ticket purchased online for Disturbed includes your choice of a CD or digital copy of the band’s latest album, Evolution. You’ll receive instructions via email on how to redeem your album after ticket purchase. A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available.

Disturbed is touring in support of new album Evolution (Reprise Records), which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts, as well as No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Tour dates:

July

21 - Mankato, MN - Mankato Civic Center^

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place^

24 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre^

28 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena^

30 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena^

31 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena*

August

2 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre*

3 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

6 - Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip%

September

19 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena*

21 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena*

22 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center*

24 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

25 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

27 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena*

October

1 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center

2 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center*

4 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center*

5 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza*

7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*

9 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center

11 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena*

^ Pop Evil supporting

* In This Moment supporting

% festival

